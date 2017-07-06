Charlie Taylor is first Clarets signing of the summer

Left-back Charlie Taylor has joined the Clarets on a four-year deal after reaching the end of his existing contract at Leeds United.

Having turned down the offer of a new deal at Elland Road, a fee to bring the 23-year-old defender to Turf Moor is yet to be determined.



Taylor started his career at Leeds, where he spent 14 years. A youth graduate, he was awarded a professional contract in the summer of 2011, signing an initial three-year deal.



His senior debut followed early in the 2011/12 season and the York-born defender made two Championship appearances for Leeds during a campaign which also saw him spend a month on loan at Bradford City.

Loan spells at York City and Inverness Caledonian Thistle followed during the 2012/13 season and Taylor was on the move again in 2013/14.

Signed for Fleetwood Town by former Burnley midfielder Graham Alexander in October, 2013, Taylor stayed for the remainder of the season and played a key role as the Cod Army were promoted via the League Two play-offs.

He was rewarded back at Leeds with a new three-year contract and the former England U19 international began to establish himself in the first team during a turbulent spell for the former Football League champions.

Despite several changes of management at Elland Road, Taylor clocked up the appearances - playing 52 consecutive Championship games before sustaining an injury in December, 2016 - and enhancing a reputation as one of the best young left-backs outside the Premier League.

After being crowned Player of the Year in the 2015/16 season, he was offered a new deal at Leeds but opted not to sign, paving the way for a move away from the club after they just missed out on the Championship play-offs under Garry Monk in 2017.

Taylor left Leeds after making 104 appearances for the club to make the jump to the Premier League and take on a new challenge with the Clarets as manager Sean Dyche’s first summer signing ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.