Centre back leaves on loan

Clarets centre back Tom Anderson has joined League 2 Port Vale on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in League 1 with Chesterfield, who were relegated.
He made 40 appearances, scoring twice, having had a previous loan with Chesterfield from deadline day in February 2016 to the end of the season.
Burnley-born Anderson has also spent time on loan with Carlisle United, Lincoln City, Hyde United and Barrow.
He has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Burnley.
