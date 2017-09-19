Captaincy is a great honour for defender

Clarets defender Ben Mee says that it is a great honour to wear the captain’s armband in the absence of skipper Tom Heaton.

The Manchester City academy product is expected to lead the side out for the next couple of months after Heaton underwent surgery on his shoulder due to an injury sustained in victory over Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old’s first job had been to take command of the remaining hour against the Eagles at Turf Moor, something he did with huge success as the hosts preserved their slender advantage.

The centre-back then walked his team-mates out of the tunnel at Anfield as Sean Dyche’s side dampened Liverpool’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

“I don’t think it will change too much, I try and be a leader inside the dressing room anyway like Tom,” he said.

“We’re disappointed he’s out for so long, we wish him all the best, but I’m sure he’ll be delighted with the result today and with Popey’s performance as well.

“I was really proud to walk out today as captain at Anfield, it was a really proud day. It’s going to be a good honour. But we wish Heats all the best and hope he can come back soon.

“I think lads are growing week in and week out. I like to be a leader myself and hopefully I can prove that with having the captaincy for a couple of months.”

With Burnley up to seventh in the Premier League, Mee feels that the club is showing significant signs of growth at this level.

“We’ve had another year in the league as well with the lads who’ve been here and that helps, it’s another year of experience,” he said.

“We’re confident and we’ve shown that. We’re giveingit a good go everywhere we go and we’ve got some good results recently.”