Captain Tom Heaton backing Clarets to turn things around away from home

Skipper Tom Heaton believes that the Clarets have got the attitude and application needed to turn performances in to wins on the road.

Burnley were beaten for a 10th time away from Turf Moor this season when Watford came out on top at Vicarage Road.

Sean Dyche’s side, whose only point on their travels came from the stalemate at Old Trafford against Manchester United, lost 2-1 for the fourth away game in succession.

The visitors were made to play the majority of the fixture with 10 men after Jeff Hendrick was dismissed for a challenge on Jose Holebas after just six minutes.

But Heaton was proud of the response from his team-mates and feels that their togetherness as a group shone through.

“It feels like it’s coming,” he said. “Today Jeff got sent off after six minutes and away from home it makes it tough.

We’ve given it a right go and on a different day we’d have gone away with a point Tom Heaton

“As ever we stood up as a group of men but conceded at bad times really. They scored straight after we had the man sent off and then again right before half-time.

“I thought we rallied and gave it a right go in the second half and on a different day we had a couple of chances late on where we could’ve got back in to the game.

“After playing for 84 minutes with 10 men it’s a top performance. Even though the result hasn’t landed again it certainly feels like this away win is coming.”

The England international added: “As ever the togetherness and unity that we’ve got - even the new lads that came in today mentioned that they couldn’t believe the work rate - saw us through.

“We’ve given it a right go and on a different day we’d have gone away with a point. We’re proud of that.

“That’s the sort of thing that you need to rely on. I don’t think there are many teams in the Premier League that could do it as well as that.

“We should be proud of that, albeit we need to make sure that we start picking up results.

“Days like today are a shining example of it. With that said it still remains that we haven’t won away from home and that’s the next marker for us.”