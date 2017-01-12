Business plan won't change despite UEFA report - Dyche

Sean Dyche accepts Burnley's remarkable climb into the top 10 most profitable clubs in Europe could change fans' expectations.

But he insists the club will stick to the successful business plan that has brought them success on and off the pitch.

A UEFA report published earlier today, for the financial year ending April 2015 - when Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, posting an operating profit reported at €54m - places the Clarets 10th in Europe, while their net profit of €40m - more than doubling the club record - saw them fifth of the continent's clubs.

That puts Burnley in the same company as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal,Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Zenit St Petersburg, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Chairman Mike Garlick said, when delivering the financial results last April that the club is "a role model of how to run a club in the modern era."

However, the nature of the modern game means football supporters want to see profits turned into marquee signings, and, asked if the report changes expectations, Dyche said: “That’s part of life. It doesn’t change the business plan.

"If you look at the expense needed to keep a successful team going and look at the way this club is run, it can deal with year two, three and four.

"Not many clubs can.

"Many clubs go in year one and they’re already immediately in huge debt.

"There’s a number in the Premier League, only in there for a couple of seasons, who have massive debts. We haven’t got that.

“It’s what is right for each individual club. Some other clubs who carry those debts have got substantial backing."

Dyche admits he would love a bottomless pit to bring players in, but knows the sums have to add up at Burnley, where there is no sugar daddy: “I’m sensible enough to understand the reality of football.

"It’s my style to work with the club on what it needs to achieve. Other managers say ‘give me everything, I’m going to spend everything’.

"That’s fine, I’ve got no issue with that, it’s just not my style unless the club make it clear ‘go for your life’, then I’d sign as many of the best players as I can, but they’d still have to fit with what the team needs.

“If it was an open chequebook, then I’d go out and start looking wherever we could to get players, whereas at the minute we have to look in certain areas that are appropriate for the club."

He added: “It’s an ongoing thing that’s very difficult. The demand of fans and me as manager in a different kind of way is ‘why aren’t you doing this or that?’. That’s just the nature of the game.

“The realities from that are ‘we can’t do everything’.

“It’s a club that has to be run properly. It’s not one with benefactors who can say ‘it doesn’t matter because here’s £100million’.

“A balance has to be found and it’s not just year one either, it’s year two, three and four, it has to be an ongoing manageable business, and unless that changes I totally respect that and I work within it.

“It is hard at times as a manager. You want to buy the best players you can and you want to increase your chances of being successful, but there has to be a balance to that and I get it.

“I’ve always said if it was a different club with a different ownership who said ‘don’t worry about the club because we’re going to back the club for the next 20 years and put millions in’, I’d spent it

“But it’s not the case, so I manage what’s given to me. That’s just the way I thought it always should be done."

With the transfer window upon us, will this report make clubs harder to negotiate with?: “There’s still a level that this club can go to and a level that it can’t go to. You can only offer the best you can ever.

“The trouble comes that you offer more than than you are capable of offering, and if it doesn’t work we’ve all seen the stories down the years of the heaven of being in the Premier League and then the hell of not being in the Premier League.

“Maybe my understanding has a bit more clarity to it that I saw Watford go from Premier League to 24 hours from going into receivership in three years.

“That’s maybe something that subliminally has always stuck with me."