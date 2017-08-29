Burnley's striker offer is turned down

Burnley's £8m offer for Loreint's Ghana international striker Abdul Majeed Waris has been turned down.

Last week the Clarets followed up the £15m record signing of Chris Wood with the bid for Majeed Waris, who was relegated from Ligue 1 in France with Lorient last season.

And while Burnley have not ended their hopes of landing the 25-year-old before Thursday's 11 p.m. transfer deadline, I understand the club are exploring other options as they look to add a different option to their frontline.

Earlier this month, the Clarets offered €13m for Deportivo La Coruna’s Romanian international forward Florin Andone, but with Deportivo holding out for his release clause of between €25-30m, he is likely to prove too expensive.



Majeed Waris has played in England at Hartpury College and with the Nike Academy, and also turned out for Forest Green Rovers’ reserves.

He has since gone on to play for BK Hacken in Sweden, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes on loan, Trabzonspor and Lorient, joining for €5m two years ago.

Majeed Waris was scouted by Manchester United three years ago while in Turkey, and has 22 caps for Ghana, scoring four goals and making the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.