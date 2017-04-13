Boyd wants to get survival sewn up

Burnley’s George Boyd is determined to get the club’s Premier League status protected as soon as possible.

The Clarets are currently eight points clear of the division’s drop zone with six games remaining, a position that has put them on the brink of safety.

Sean Dyche’s side have already eclipsed the points return from the 2014/15 campaign and now Boyd, who scored the winner against Stoke City last week, is targeting the 40-point mark.

“We just want it wrapped up now,” he said. “It was a great achievement to beat the points tally from the other season so we’re only looking up and we’re only a point off 10th. I think we can get a few more wins to easily get over the 40-point mark.

“It’s the main aim. We would’ve taken 17th at the start of the season but we’ve obviously done really well. We just want it wrapped up quickly and then we can enjoy the last few games in front of the fans.

“It’s a massive achievement. We’ve won 10 games at home which is huge and with six games to go there is still a lot of points to play for. If we can get over the 40-point mark it would be brilliant.”

Boyd believes the Clarets have taken significant strides forward this term and the winger is confident that a second successive season in the top flight would help establish the club at that level.

“It’s been brilliant,” he said. “It’s better when you’re winning. It wasn’t as enjoyable the last time out. It’s good to win games, especially at this level. They can be few and far between but this year it’s been really good.

“It helps us build and gives us the stability of being in the top league. We came down last time but we’ve built on that and we’ve progressed so much.

“I think we were miles ahead of Middlesbrough on Saturday and they came second last year.

“You can tell the difference between the teams with how far we’ve come and they’ve gone backwards really. That’s a testament to the way we’ve played this year.”