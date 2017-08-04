Boss looking to add to squad right up to deadline

Clarets boss Sean Dyche will work to improve his squad right up to the transfer deadline.

The window slams shut on Thursday, August 31st, at 11 p.m.

And Dyche is still looking to add to the four players he has already brought in this summer.

He is delighted with the additions he has made so far, having landed Charlie Taylor, Jon Walters, Jack Cork and Phil Bardsley, feeling the quartet have added real competition for places in his squad.

But he isn’t done yet.

Burnley round off their pre-season preparations tomorrow, with the visit of newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hannover 96 (kick-off 3 p.m.).

And after the 2-2 draw with La Liga side Celta Vigo at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, Dyche said: “I think we’ve got a little bit more flexibility and we’ve added to it again.

“We wanted that last year, and we’ve added to it again.

“We will continue to try and add right the way up to the close of the window, if we think it can be done and it’s appropriate.

“Overall we’re building, inching along, adding another little layer, and the four signings have added another layer to what we want to do.”

Burnley finished 16th in the Premier League last season, without any real relegation worries during the campaign.

They spent only one weekend in the bottom three all season – after the 1-0 opening day defeat at home to Swansea City.

Despite that, they are still among many pundits’ picks to struggle this season.

Dyche accepts that is nothing new for his players to contend with: “We’ve still got a big achievement again this season to do what we did last season, we know that, and everyone has already written us off.

“But we’re used to that.

“And I’m pleased the team has more competition over the pitch for sure.”

Dyche has no real injury worries ahead of the Hannover game, but will check on Ashley Westwood, who missed the Celta Vigo game as a precaution, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady, who picked up niggles against the Europa League semi-finalists: “We’re just being really careful (with Westwood), Longy came off near the end as well, next to nothing, but we do carry a light squad of recognised first team players and we have to make sure they’re right.

“Westy was running today (Tuesday) but wasn’t risked as a precaution, Longy came off as a precaution, Robbie got a little bit of cramp in his calf – is it cramp or a minor pull? So we’re ultra careful with the players.”