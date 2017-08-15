Big Sam is in the form of his life!

Striker Sam Vokes is in the form of his life.

His double on the opening day at Stamford Bridge helped stun champions Chelsea, as he and Burnley started the season with a bang.

He now has seven goals in his last six Premier League games, after finishing last season with a florish as the Clarets’ top scorer.

And in the process he became the first Burnley player to score in four-successive Premier League games.

The big man smiled: “I feel good.

“At the end of last season it was nice to get those goals and secure us staying up, and to keep that going was important for me, so it was nice to start off that way.

“It’s nice to have that confidence as a striker, you want to be hitting the back of the net and it’s important.

“Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Asked about his current goal-scoring sequence, he added: “It’s nice to get those stats on the board.

“For me, it’s important we got the win, and as a striker you want to be scoring goals, so to do that and help the team to win is a good day.”

Vokes netted either side of a wonder strike from left back Stephen Ward, as Burnley surged into a 3-0 half-time lead after Gary Cahill’s early dismissal.

And Vokes admitted: “It was a strange first half.

“The first 10 minutes they looked strong, but they had a man sent off and we grew into it with a lot of confidence and started playing some really nice football.”

Burnley took full advantage of having an extra man: “It was huge for us. The way we started playing, they sat off a bit and it gave us confidence, we were moving the ball nicely.

“The goals helped with that, going in at 3-0 at half-time we knew it would be tough second half, but we dealt with it well.”

Chelsea, as anticipated, threw everything at Burnley in the second half, but Burnley held on, and Vokes admitted: “It was very tough. Whether they’ve got nine men on the pitch or 11, they’re world class players, and we still had to do the job. We did that. It got a bit nervy at the end but it’s three points on the board.”

So Burnley got their first win, and first away success, on the board at the first attempt.

But Vokes will not be getting carried away, with the squad well aware that staying up remains the target.

He said: “It’s our first target (survival).

“We’re one game into the season.

“It’s nice to start off with three points but we’ll keep that as our goal and when we achieve that we’ll move on from there.”