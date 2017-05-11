Big Sam happy to go down in Turf history

Striker Sam Vokes feels privileged to be scribbling his name alongside a collection of the club’s legends in the history books.

The Welshman netted twice in the stalemate against West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor to virtually seal Burnley’s survival in the Premier League.

The late, great Peter Noble, Frank Casper, Paul Fletcher, Billy Ingham, Colin Waldron and Leighton James were among the last Clarets squad, managed by Jimmy Adamson, to beat the drop in the top flight back in 1975.

The likes of Adam Blacklaw, John Angus, Alex Elder, Jimmy McIlroy, Brian Miller, John Connelly, Ray Pointer and Jimmy Robson also cemented the club’s safety in the old Division One, though secured an immortal status when being crowned champions of England.

“It’s huge really because when you’re in it you don’t really think about it too much,” Vokes said. “The gaffer has alluded to it a few times because making history is a massive thing, especially for a club of this size.

“The fans talk about the history a lot and we feel that presence around the place. It would be nice to be alongside those names but you don’t really recognise it when you’re involved. It’s been a fantastic journey this year.”

The 27-year-old, who has scored eight times in the league this season, believes the Clarets are more than deserving of their status at this level having avoided the bottom three since the opening day defeat to Swansea City.

“The only time we slipped in to the bottom three was the first day of the season so it shows that we belong above that,” he said.

“All season we’ve been putting in performances to make sure that we stay above that. We’ve not really felt like we’ve been in a relegation battle.”

Vokes has been involved in two promotions since his move from Wolves nearly five years ago, with one bringing the Championship title, but the forward feels that earning a second successive season in the top tier eclipses those previous achievements.

“It’s huge,” he said. “You see a club this size in the Premier League, the biggest thing for us is you go into the season as underdogs so it’s a massive feeling to prove people wrong.

“It’s huge for the club and I’m sure the fans will enjoy it.

“You see the magnitude of the Premier League and to compete at this level and stay at this level is a huge achievement from everyone at the club.”