Barton awaiting appeal verdict

Former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton will find out over the week whether his 18-month FA ban is to be reduced.

Barton, 34, was suspended back in April after admitting making more than 1,200 bets over a 10-year period, against FA rules.

He was also fined £30,000.

His appeal hearing took place at Wembley last week, as he looks for a more lenient sentence.

He said at the time: "I accept that I broke the rules, but I do feel the penalty is heavier than it might be for less controversial players."

Barton was released at the end of last season at the end of his short-term deal with the club.