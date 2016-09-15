Bamford hoping to match the rise of striker Gray

Patrick Bamford is hopeful of emulating the success of fellow Championship player of the year Andre Gray during his loan spell with the Clarets.

The 23-year-old Chelsea striker won the accolade in the 2014/15 term - the season before Gray got his hands on the trophy - after scoring 17 goals in 32 starts for Middlesbrough.

And now the former England Under 21 international is determined to prove that he belongs in the Premier League following disappointing spells at both Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

“He scored a cracking goal against Liverpool and I think once I get my chance in the team I’ll be able to do the same,” he said. “The most important thing is about helping the team and if I help them by pressing from the front, putting myself about or claiming assists and goals, I’ll try and help in any way I can.

“I’ll bring my movement and cleverness. Up until last year I’ve always had a very good goal-scoring record, it’s just unfortunate that last year I didn’t get much of a chance. Hopefully I can add goals for the team.

“That’s the main task now. In the next few games I’ll see what I can do off the bench and see if I can push myself in to the starting XI and we’ll go from there.”

Bamford admits that he’s still acclimatising to the intensity of training sessions held at the Barnfield Training Centre but is looking forward to forging partnerships with strike duo Gray and Sam Vokes, who netted 39 goals between them during the title-winning campaign.

“There’s more intensity and it’s physically more demanding,” he said. “When you go in to any new training regime it takes time to adapt. I’m finally adapting so it’s been good.

“Training has been a lot different to what I’ve been used to but I’m adapting to that now. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

He added: “There’s stuff I can learn from them for sure. They’re good players so I’ll learn from them. It will be good and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them.”

The environment and culture surrounding the club has been touched upon many times, as has the unity of the squad, and Bamford is the latest addition to comment following his temporary move from Stamford Bridge.

“It’s been good and everyone has made me feel welcome. They’re a top bunch of lads so I’ve bedded in alright.

“It’s a great club. The togetherness is unreal and I’ve never seen a group of lads that are so close. There are no clicks or anything within the dressing room which is really nice.

“You can see it at the training ground – everyone from the kitchen staff, from all the other help, everyone is so tight knit. Everyone is together. I’ve come across tight knit groups before but this one really does stand out.”