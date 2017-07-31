Bad weather rains on Lowerhouse pro’s parade

Lowerhouse professional Ockert Erasmus continues to fire on all cylinders but his unbeaten knock of 72 against Church was inevitably in vain as the rain intervened at Liverpool Road.

The South African paid man hit five fours and a six from 99 deliveries for the West Enders at the Brooks Foundation Ground as the hosts were forced to finish at 170-8.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 616 runs this term, the third best return in the Lancashire League behind Todmorden’s Kelly Smuts and Great Harwood’s Ashen Silva, partnered Dean Barlow in a 73-run stand for the third wicket.

Australian cricketer Barlow, formerly of Rawtenstall, went on to make 44 which included three fours and an identical amount of sixes from 43 deliveries.

Skipper Ben Heap was the only other Lowerhouse batsman to reach double figures as he opened with 11 in a slow start for the home side.

Levi Wolfenden and F. Kinsella were the pick of the visiting bowlers as the pair claimed three wickets apiece at the expense of 31 runs and 42 runs respectively.

The outcome, which resulted in three points being awarded to both sides, brought a close to phase one of the league’s new structure with Lowerhouse ending up in eighth position on 99 points.