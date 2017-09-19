As it happened: Burnley knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalites

Burnley were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot out.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Burnley 2, Leeds United 2

PENALTIES

Leeds United win on penalties.

Stuart Dallas - goal!

Ezgjan Alioski - goal!

James Tarkowski - missed!

Robbie Brady - goal!

Mateusz Klich - goal!

Pablo Hernandez - goal!

Ashley Barnes - goal!

Chris Wood - goal!

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - goal!

FULL TIME!

It's going to be a penalty shootout to decide this game.

---

120 mins

One minute of added time.

---

119 mins

Hernandez shoots over from the edge of the area.

Burnley sub: Steven Defour replaces Ashley Westwood.

---

115 mins

Robbie Brady lofts a free kick into the head of Chris Wood but he can only direct it onto the roof of the net.

---

113 mins

Jack Cork half volley on the edge of the area is comfortable for Andy Lonergan.

---

112 mins

Chris Wood flagged off side, very little action to speak of so far this half.

---

107 mins

Lasogga free kick wide of the goal after Kevin Long foul.

---

Second half of extra time

Leeds restart the game, final fifteen minutes before penalties if no more goals are found.

---

HALF TIME in EXTRA TIME

---

105 mins +1

Robbie Brady effort takes a deflection, Burnley corner.

---

105 mins

Two minutes of added time.

---

102 mins

Leeds United sub: Ezgjan Alioski replaces Kemar Roofe.

---

100 mins

James Tarkowski heads wide from a Robbie Brady corner.

---

98 mins

Ouch! Robbie Brady clears the ball, but in the process catches Ronaldo Vieira with his boot.

---

93 mins

Kevin Long heads wide from Robbie Brady free kick.

---

EXTRA TIME

Burnley restart the game.

Burnley sub: Jack Cork replaces Jeff Hendrick

---

FULL TIME!

Into extra time we go, what a final few minutes that was!

---

90 +6mins

GOAL!

Chris Wood is fouled on the edge of the area, up steps Robbie Brady and the Clarets are level deep into stoppage time.

---

90 +2 mins

GOAL!

James Tarkowski is penalised for a shirt pull in the box, Pablo Hernandez coolly slots the penalty home to put the visitors back in front.

---

90 mins

Six minutes of added time.

---

88 mins

GOAL!

Kevin Long is fouled in the box, referee Darren Bond awards a penalty which former Leeds man Chris Wood duly dispatches.

---

86 mins

Big save from Lonergan to deny a Gudmundsson volley from close range.

---

85 mins

Hernandez free kick is over Nick Pope's bar.

---

84 mins

Sacko again races free, this time Kevin Long drags him down and receives a yellow card.

Leeds sub: Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Jay-Roy Grot.

---

80 mins

GOAL!

Ashley Barnes loses the ball in the middle of the pitch and Leeds break through Sacko who unleashes an unstoppable effort past Pope.

---

78 mins

Gudmundsson ball into Westwood whose shot is well saved by Lonergan, Ashley Barnes is flagged offside for the follow up.

---

74 mins

Chris Wood holds the ball up before playing a short pass to Robbie Brady whose first time shot flies over the bar.

---

73 mins

Kevin Long heads well wide from a Robbie Brady free kick.

---

71 mins

Burnley double sub: Robbie Brady and Chris Wood replace Scott Arfield and Chris Wood.

---

70 mins

Phil Bardsley shoots narrowly wide of the upright.

---

69 mins

Yellow card for Gudmundsson after a shirt pull.

---

68 mins

Sacko shoots well wide from distance.

---

66 mins

Ashley Barnes heads high and wide from a Gudmundsson cross.

---

63 mins

Sam Vokes is groggy but he's back on his feet as play resumes.

---

61 mins

Ouch! Andy Lonergan clatters into Sam Vokes and the big man is down receiving treatment.

---

58 mins

Curling effort from the edge of the area is just wide from Gudmundsson.

Leeds sub: Hadi Sacko replaces Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

---

57 mins

Yellow card for Roofe after a late challenge on Bardsley.

---

52 mins

Yellow card for Phil Bardsley after a late challenge.

After watching a replay, that's a harsh booking, Bardsley slipped which caused him to trip Dallas.

---

47 mins

Peach of a ball from Gudmundsson is just ahead of Sam Vokes, positive start from the Clarets.

---

We're back underway

Pawel Cibicki gets the second half underway, no changes for either side.

---

Teams are back out for the second half.

---

HALF TIME

It's all square at half time, Burnley controlling the game and have had enough chances to be ahead.

---

45 mins

One minute of added time.

Yellow card for Grot.

---

41 mins

From a Phil Bardsley cross Ashley Barnes heads wide.

---

38 mins

Stuart Dallas effort is comfortable for Nick Pope.

---

37 mins

James Tarkowski charges down a Pawel Cibicki shot from the edge of the area.

---

35 mins

Sam Vokes cuts the ball back to Scott Arfield who shoots narrowly wide, another good chance for the Clarets

---

31 mins

Kevin Long should score but from Gudmundsson's free kick he heads wide at the far post.

---

27 mins

Charlie Taylor's first time cross is headed wide by Ashley Barnes.

---

25 mins

Sam Vokes fires over on the turn after Hendrick chipped ball into the box.

---

22 mins

What a waste, Gudmundsson free kick along the floor to Bardsley who lifts the ball very high and very wide.

---

21 mins

Rash challenge from Borthwick-Jackson on Gudmunsson, Burnley free kick in a promising position.

---

15 mins

Phil Bardsley cross after a nice spell of Burnley passing is cut out just before Sam Vokes can react.

---

12 mins

Phil Bardsley must fancy his luck tonight, another long range effort sails just wide.

---

9 mins

Phil Bardsley attempts a long range effort ignoring the run of Ashley Barnes, unfortunately it's blocked.

---

3 mins

From Sam Vokes' knockdown Scott Arfield shoots from the edge of the area forcing Lonergan into a good save.

---

Kick Off

Jeff Hendrick gets us underway, Burnley shooting towards the Cricket Field stand.

---

Both teams are out onto the pitch, Burnley in claret and blue, Leeds United in all white.

---

Team news:

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick, Johnann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes

Subs: Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Adam Legzdins

Leeds United:

Andy Lonergan, Luke Ayling, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Kemar Roofe, Jay-Roy Grot, Stuart Dallas, Pawel Cibicki, Ronaldo Viera, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich

Subs: Felix Wiedwald, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Hadi Sacko, Madger Gomes.