Search

As it happened: Burnley knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalites

Scott Arfield shields the ball from Gaetano Berardi
Scott Arfield shields the ball from Gaetano Berardi

Burnley were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot out.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Burnley 2, Leeds United 2

PENALTIES

Leeds United win on penalties.

Stuart Dallas - goal!

Ezgjan Alioski - goal!

James Tarkowski - missed!

Robbie Brady - goal!

Mateusz Klich - goal!

Pablo Hernandez - goal!

Ashley Barnes - goal!

Chris Wood - goal!

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - goal!

FULL TIME!

It's going to be a penalty shootout to decide this game.

---

120 mins

One minute of added time.

---

119 mins

Hernandez shoots over from the edge of the area.

Burnley sub: Steven Defour replaces Ashley Westwood.

---

115 mins

Robbie Brady lofts a free kick into the head of Chris Wood but he can only direct it onto the roof of the net.

---

113 mins

Jack Cork half volley on the edge of the area is comfortable for Andy Lonergan.

---

112 mins

Chris Wood flagged off side, very little action to speak of so far this half.

---

107 mins

Lasogga free kick wide of the goal after Kevin Long foul.

---

Second half of extra time

Leeds restart the game, final fifteen minutes before penalties if no more goals are found.

---

HALF TIME in EXTRA TIME

---

105 mins +1

Robbie Brady effort takes a deflection, Burnley corner.

---

105 mins

Two minutes of added time.

---

102 mins

Leeds United sub: Ezgjan Alioski replaces Kemar Roofe.

---

100 mins

James Tarkowski heads wide from a Robbie Brady corner.

---

98 mins

Ouch! Robbie Brady clears the ball, but in the process catches Ronaldo Vieira with his boot.

---

93 mins

Kevin Long heads wide from Robbie Brady free kick.

---

EXTRA TIME

Burnley restart the game.

Burnley sub: Jack Cork replaces Jeff Hendrick

---

FULL TIME!

Into extra time we go, what a final few minutes that was!

---

90 +6mins

GOAL!

Chris Wood is fouled on the edge of the area, up steps Robbie Brady and the Clarets are level deep into stoppage time.

---

90 +2 mins

GOAL!

James Tarkowski is penalised for a shirt pull in the box, Pablo Hernandez coolly slots the penalty home to put the visitors back in front.

---

90 mins

Six minutes of added time.

---

88 mins

GOAL!

Kevin Long is fouled in the box, referee Darren Bond awards a penalty which former Leeds man Chris Wood duly dispatches.

---

86 mins

Big save from Lonergan to deny a Gudmundsson volley from close range.

---

85 mins

Hernandez free kick is over Nick Pope's bar.

---

84 mins

Sacko again races free, this time Kevin Long drags him down and receives a yellow card.

Leeds sub: Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Jay-Roy Grot.

---

80 mins

GOAL!

Ashley Barnes loses the ball in the middle of the pitch and Leeds break through Sacko who unleashes an unstoppable effort past Pope.

---

78 mins

Gudmundsson ball into Westwood whose shot is well saved by Lonergan, Ashley Barnes is flagged offside for the follow up.

---

74 mins

Chris Wood holds the ball up before playing a short pass to Robbie Brady whose first time shot flies over the bar.

---

73 mins

Kevin Long heads well wide from a Robbie Brady free kick.

---

71 mins

Burnley double sub: Robbie Brady and Chris Wood replace Scott Arfield and Chris Wood.

---

70 mins

Phil Bardsley shoots narrowly wide of the upright.

---

69 mins

Yellow card for Gudmundsson after a shirt pull.

---

68 mins

Sacko shoots well wide from distance.

---

66 mins

Ashley Barnes heads high and wide from a Gudmundsson cross.

---

63 mins

Sam Vokes is groggy but he's back on his feet as play resumes.

---

61 mins

Ouch! Andy Lonergan clatters into Sam Vokes and the big man is down receiving treatment.

---

58 mins

Curling effort from the edge of the area is just wide from Gudmundsson.

Leeds sub: Hadi Sacko replaces Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

---

57 mins

Yellow card for Roofe after a late challenge on Bardsley.

---

52 mins

Yellow card for Phil Bardsley after a late challenge.

After watching a replay, that's a harsh booking, Bardsley slipped which caused him to trip Dallas.

---

47 mins

Peach of a ball from Gudmundsson is just ahead of Sam Vokes, positive start from the Clarets.

---

We're back underway

Pawel Cibicki gets the second half underway, no changes for either side.

---

Teams are back out for the second half.

---

HALF TIME

It's all square at half time, Burnley controlling the game and have had enough chances to be ahead.

---

45 mins

One minute of added time.

Yellow card for Grot.

---

41 mins

From a Phil Bardsley cross Ashley Barnes heads wide.

---

38 mins

Stuart Dallas effort is comfortable for Nick Pope.

---

37 mins

James Tarkowski charges down a Pawel Cibicki shot from the edge of the area.

---

35 mins

Sam Vokes cuts the ball back to Scott Arfield who shoots narrowly wide, another good chance for the Clarets

---

31 mins

Kevin Long should score but from Gudmundsson's free kick he heads wide at the far post.

---

27 mins

Charlie Taylor's first time cross is headed wide by Ashley Barnes.

---

25 mins

Sam Vokes fires over on the turn after Hendrick chipped ball into the box.

---

22 mins

What a waste, Gudmundsson free kick along the floor to Bardsley who lifts the ball very high and very wide.

---

21 mins

Rash challenge from Borthwick-Jackson on Gudmunsson, Burnley free kick in a promising position.

---

15 mins

Phil Bardsley cross after a nice spell of Burnley passing is cut out just before Sam Vokes can react.

---

12 mins

Phil Bardsley must fancy his luck tonight, another long range effort sails just wide.

---

9 mins

Phil Bardsley attempts a long range effort ignoring the run of Ashley Barnes, unfortunately it's blocked.

---

3 mins

From Sam Vokes' knockdown Scott Arfield shoots from the edge of the area forcing Lonergan into a good save.

---

Kick Off

Jeff Hendrick gets us underway, Burnley shooting towards the Cricket Field stand.

---

Both teams are out onto the pitch, Burnley in claret and blue, Leeds United in all white.

---

Team news:

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick, Johnann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes

Subs: Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Adam Legzdins

Leeds United:

Andy Lonergan, Luke Ayling, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Kemar Roofe, Jay-Roy Grot, Stuart Dallas, Pawel Cibicki, Ronaldo Viera, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich

Subs: Felix Wiedwald, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Hadi Sacko, Madger Gomes.