Brierfield youngsters train with Premier League star

A group of Brierfield youngsters have seen their dreams come true after getting the chance to train with Premier League star Kevin de Bruyne.

Players from Brierfield Celtic Youth Football Club had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train alongside the Manchester City thanks to a nationwide competition organised by Topps, the UK’s leading Collectibles Company.

The players got the chance to snap a few pictures with the midfielder.

The Brierfield Celtic’s hopefuls claimed the Club Together prize to get the inside scoop on what it’s like to be a Premier League player at a group training session with the Belgian midfielder at Kingswood camp in South Yorkshire.

Rod Pearson from Topps said: “Club Together is a fantastic initiative that Topps have run for several years now. We are dedicated to giving budding football players and collectors alike the chance to benefit from our strong partnerships with Premier League players."

The team were also given Topps football kits and shirts as part of their exclusive prize, which they claimed by finishing in the top two for most Match Attax Extra football trading cards collected by and registering over 2,779 codes printed inside the packets online.

The invaluable session allowed the young football hopefuls to gain vital experience from De Bruyne, who has scored 23 goals and registered 37 assists in his 93 games with the Citizens, as well as a chance to show off their own skills, ask the international any questions, and snap a few photographs.

“Every young football fan dreams of becoming a professional," said Qaiser Mehdi, the team's coach. "It was heart-warming today to see the kids hanging on De Bruyne’s every word. Days like today are great for boosting morale and showing these avid football card collectors that anything is possible.”