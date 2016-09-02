Erasmus signs on at the ‘House

Lowerhouse Cricket Club have unveiled Ockert Erasmus as professional for the 2017 Lancashire League season.

Erasmus is a right-handed batsmen and off-spinning all-rounder,currently in his third season at Accrington, following three seasons with East Lancashire, where he has been a proven performer with both bat and ball, during six Lancashire League campaigns.

With the bat, he has amassed 4,476 Lancashire League runs at an average of 43, with a best of 111, while his economical off-spin has captured 364 wickets at 16.8, with a beat of 8-21.

Managing director Matthew Stansfield said: “We are extremely happy to welcome a proven Lancashire League Professional like Ocki to the club, and we are sure that he will be a huge success both on and off the field.

“We feel that Ocki will compliment our team perfectly and bring a whole host of Lancashire League experience with him.”