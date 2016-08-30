England talk is too premature says Keane

Michael Keane believes that thoughts of international inclusion are slightly premature after the Clarets defender was overlooked by Sam Allardyce in his first England squad selection.

Despite being championed by his idol Rio Ferdinand, who won 81 caps for his country, the 23-year-old is looking to gain more experience on the domestic scene before making the step up.

The former Manchester United man, who has represented his nation at Under-21 level, made only his 22nd start in the Premier League when Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors at Stamford Bridge.

And it’s that raw unworldliness that has formed part of the reason why the Stockport-born centre back had little expectation of making the grade at this point.

With Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Phil Jagielka, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones and Kyle Walker providing the make-up of England’s rearguard, Keane said: “It’s flattering (to hear those comments from Rio Ferdinand).

“He was my idol going up with his playing style and being at Manchester United as well. For him to say something like that is a real bonus for me and hopefully I can prove him right.

“Obviously recognition doesn’t come without playing well so I think I’ve started the season well.”

Keane added: “I wasn’t expecting anything at all because I think it’s a bit too soon for me but when it happens it will be an unbelievable moment in my life. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.

“It’s my aim to get in that squad as soon as I can. I do feel like I could do well in that squad but it could be a bit too soon at the minute. Hopefully if I keep putting good performances in I’ll be in with a shout.

“I think I’ve started the season well. I’ve come back really fit and confident after last season so hopefully I can keep playing like I have been doing and kick on. I’ve got a lot of learning to do still so I can help the team out.”

Meanwhile, Keane insists that defeat to Antonio Conte’s Blues will help the Clarets grow wiser to the challe nges of the top flight.

Eden Hazard, Willian and Victor Moses netted as Chelsea made it three wins from three this term.

“The 3-0 scoreline makes it sound like we didn’t really do too well but I didn’t think we were that bad,” he said.

“We’ll learn from games like today and move on. These are the days you learn from and they help you improve.

“You tend to have done more things wrong when you lose a game so you look back at the performance and analyse what you could’ve done better. We’ll learn from today and come back stronger.

“We can’t dwell on it too much. We’re disappointed but we’ve got to put it behind us and look forward to the next game.”