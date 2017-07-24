Doors opening in Padiham’s pursuit of promotion

The doors to Section A have started to open up a bit wider for Padiham.

The second tier leaders continued to push ever closer to promotion when beating Ribblesdale Wanderers by 16 runs at the Arbories.

Kevin Hitchon top scored for the hosts with 55, including 10 fours and a six, as they were bowled out for 161.

Callum Clarke added 22 runs to the tally while Rhys Meehan made 19.

Toby Burrows took four wickets in the reply while professional Brady Barends added 3-49.