Dan is new Turf skipper

Daniel Pickup is the new captain of Burnley Cricket Club.

Pickup has taken over the reins at MyProtein Turf Moor following the decision of quadruple-winning skipper Bharat Tripathi to step down due to work commitments.

Burnley President Michael Brown said: “Bharat has been an excellent leader and will go down in history as the captain that won an unprecedented quadruple in 2015, as well as four consecutive Worsley Cups.

“He has given wonderful service and we look forward to him returning to the ranks and continuing to contribute as a key player in the first XI.

“Dan Pickup will take over as Lancashire League and Worsley Cup captain, with Chris Burton leading the Twenty/20 side.

“They are both good players and people, and we wish them all the best for 2017 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the Lancashire League, having expanded for 2017 with the addition of Clitheroe, Darwen and Great Harwood, aims to increase it’s membership to 24 clubs, with two leagues of 12 clubs with promotion and relegation.

The league is inviting applications for membership for 2018.

Next year is the league’s 125th anniversary, and consideration for membership will only be given to clubs who meet the criteria of the league and are situated approximately no more than 10 miles from the new boundaries of the League membership.