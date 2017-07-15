Cup semi is ‘biggest’ game of term for Read

Read skipper Andrew Rushton has labelled Sunday’s Ramsbottom Cup semi-final against Settle as the club’s biggest game of the season.

Rushton doesn’t believe that his players will need any motivational pep talk ahead of the clash as Read look to win the trophy for the first time in 14 years.

The Ribble Valley outfit ended Settle’s impressive unbeaten run at the weekend, cutting their rivals’ lead in Section A of the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

“It was a good win,” said Rushton. “Hopefully we can take the confidence from that in to the weekend.

“It should be another cracking game and it’s certainly our biggest game of the season.

“We’ve got to be up for it but I don’t think any of the lads will need motivating. It’s been a while since we’ve been anywhere near a semi-final so it’s a big one for us.

“It would be huge for the club to reach the final of the competition. We’re all looking forward to it.”

The tie will get underway at 1 p.m. at Whalley Road and there’ll be a bar, music and a BBQ. Firstly, Read host Whalley tomorrow.