Finer details could be vital – Tripathi

The finer details are incredibly important at this vital stage of the season says Burnley captain Bharat Tripathi.

The defending champions may have taken 20 points over the double-header weekend, with comprehensive victories over rivals Lowerhouse and Nelson, but they failed to take the maximum prize on offer.

Current leaders Ramsbottom capitalised on that slight slip of conviction to extend their advantage at the top of the Lancashire League to six points.

Burnley do, however, have a game in hand and the race for the title is well and truly in their hands but Tripathi found it hard to hide his frustration.

“The disappointing thing is that we didn’t pick up the extra two points in both games,”he said.

“It’s frustrating because with the weather you’re having to deal with things out of your control.

“We took the ninth wicket against Lowerhouse and then the rain came. It left us with four overs to get one wicket and it just didn’t come.

“I’m nit picking but every single point counts at this stage. Ramsbottom showed that by taking maximum points in both games and opening up a six point gap.”

Burnley beat Lowerhouse by nine wickets at Turf Moor in a rain-affected derby clash.

Visiting professional Dieter Klein, who has shone for Leicestershire on the county stage, made 62 for the West Enders in their total of 131-9.

The South African paid man combined with Paddy Martin to put on 82 for the fifth wicket, with the amateur batsman going on to register an unbeaten knock of 27.

Tripathi was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, taking figures of 3-24 from 17 overs.

Further rainfall left Burnley requiring 89 from 26 overs which they achieved with relative ease.

There was 40 runs on the board when professional Chris Holt fell to Klein, with the 27-year-old being responsible for 31 of those.

Opener Vishal Tripathi and David Brown formed a formidable partnership to get the hosts over the line inside 17 overs, tabling unbeaten knocks of 32 and 25 respectively.

Burnley then culminated the weekend with a win over Nelson at Seedhill, though they forfeited their bowling points once again.

In a 25-overs a side match, clinical bowling displays from Holt (4-20) and skipper Tripathi (3-40) restricted the home side to 79-9.

The elder Tripathi sibling edged past a half-century to steer the visitors to victory after Holt had exited on 21 when bowled by Khurram Nazir.

Tripathi finished the game in style, smashing a six in the 12th over.

Elsewhere, Lowerhouse remained in the hunt for a third place finish this term after beating Colne by eight wickets.

Chasing a revised target of 103 runs in 20 overs, Jon Finch (32), Klein (30) and Ben Heap (37 not out) took the game right down to the wire and ultimately did enough damage to seal the win.