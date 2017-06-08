Complete display not far away for Lowerhouse

The complete performance isn’t far away according to Lowerhouse stalwart Stan Heaton.

After winning their first three fixtures of the campaign, the West Enders have suffered a slight slip in form having won just one in four games since.

Defeats to Todmorden, Burnley and Clitheroe have seen ‘House slide to mid-table in the Lancashire League but, ahead of second place East Lancs visit to Liverpool Road on Saturday, Heaton believes that things are starting to click.

“We’re not glossing over any failings,” he said. “We’ve got to consider ourselves unlucky in some aspects of the games that we’ve lost.

“Saying that, the sides that have beaten us have played very well and we haven’t performed to our capabilities.

“We’re not concerned but we know that we have to do better. I’ll temper that by saying we’re not too far off.

“I expect us to start picking up results in the forthcoming games, none of which are going to be easy.

“I do get the sense that it’s starting to click for a variety of reasons. That complete performance isn’t far away. East Lancs are second in the league and they’ve already beaten us in the cup.

“It wasn’t a one man show but 120 from their professional, which was one of the best innings that I’ve ever seen, was certainly the difference. We don’t have to fear them, we don’t fear anybody.

“This team is more than capable of getting back up that league and that’s our intention.”

Lowerhouse travel to Centre Vale on Friday night to take on Todmorden in the Twenty20 competition and face Farnworth Social Circle away in the LCB Knockout Cup on Sunday.