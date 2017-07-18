Colne take the brunt of Burnley’s frustration

A Lancashire League mini-derby victory over Colne took the edge off Burnley’s disappointment in the Twenty20 as they climbed to second in the table.

The history-makers, who won almost everything on offer domestically in 2015, failed to add another milestone to their recent successes when missing out on the first ever Finals Day.

Clitheroe restricted Dan Pickup’s men to 99-9 in the re-scheduled quarter-final tie at Chatburn Road before knocking the runs off with just four wickets down.

Professional Fawad Alam followed up taking 4-26 with an innings of 45 from 42 balls to secure his side’s safe passage.

Jack Dewhurst also hit an unbeaten 37 for the home side with Bharat Tripathi taking 2-17 and Cole Hayman 2-18.

Burnley paid man Chris Holt made 27 and David Brown and Liam Bedford 19 apiece in the visitors’ innings while Harrison Phelan took 2-8 and Marcus Sharp 2-15.

But Burnley hit back with a vengeance on Sunday to romp to a 174 run win at the Horsfield and leapfrog their Twenty20 conquerors in to second spot.

Holt and Brown helped the away side recover from a shaky start when putting on a 114-run stand for the second wicket after opener Liam Bedford had been dismissed without score.

Burnley’s professional top-scored with 82 when hitting nine fours and a six from 120 deliveries while Brown struck eight boundaries in making 56.

Michael Kelly added a knock of 16 further down the order and Tom Lawson contributed with 13 in Burnley’s 204-run total. Kenton Rhodes took a career best 3-29 for Colne.

Holt then took four wickets in the reply when conceding just two runs from a three over spell with the ball while Jhangir Liaqat took 3-20. Cole Hayman also finished with 2-7.