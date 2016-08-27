Clarets will need to show same resolve against Chelsea - Vokes

Sam Vokes knows that the Clarets will be required to dig deep once again if they’re to take anything from the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Sean Dyche’s side penned in against Liverpool to win the fixture at Turf Moor with just 19% possession - the lowest total by a winning side in the Premier League since Opta began recording the statistic in the 2003-04 season - though the level of resolve, organisation and discipline shown from the hosts was unquantifiable.

The Blues have bossed possession in both of their opening fixtures, boasting 62% possession against West Ham and Watford while totalling 29 shots in those victories.

“You saw how resolute the boys were and how they stuck in in the second half to get that result (against Liverpool),” said Vokes.

“There was a lot of possession in our half and you see the shape we had and how well we kept it.

“It was about digging in in the second half and it was tough, myself and Andre obviously dropping in deeper, and you saw the class they had so it was good to come away with three points in the end.

“It’s part of our game, high pressing, and getting on them early on, so for us to do that against a strong Liverpool side was good.”

The Clarets kept 20 clean sheets in the Championship last term and, when faced by Jurgen Klopp’s Europa League finalists, they illustrated that they’re more than capable of shutting teams out in the top flight.

Diego Costa has so far scored twice in the league for Chelsea this season while Michy Batshuayi has netted three times in all competitions.

However, Vokes is confident that his team-mates will put their bodies on the line to keep the home side out in the country’s capital.

“There were a lot of balls in the box and we dealt with it well,” he said. “Tom (Heaton) didn’t have a great deal to do against Liverpool for the amount of pressure that they had and I think that’s credit to our defence.

“They dug in, headed everything and put their bodies on the line and getting that clean sheet was massive.”

The Welshman added: “It was a big performance from the boys. It’s a strong unit and we know how to defend, so when we get in the lead we are fighting for everything.

“There was bodies on the line and it was a hard defensive game, but I think we dealt with it well.”