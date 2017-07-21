Can Burnley deliver in county cup?

No pressure Burnley - but victory over Lytham in the LCB Knockout Cup on Sunday will guarantee a place at Old Trafford for a local club.

Dan Pickup’s side, who entertain their Liverpool and District opposition in the quarter-final at Turf Moor, would host either Clitheroe or Lowerhouse in the final four, meaning one would make it to the finale.

And that could even pave the way for an all Lancashire League showdown with Ramsbottom and Church still in contention to reach the competition’s climax.

Second place Burnley play their penultimate fixture in phase one of the revised Lancashire League structure tomorrow when high-flying East Lancashire are the visitors at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Burnley Cricket Club’s opening batsman, Liam Bedford (ECB Club Coach) is holding three summer cricket camps at the club.

All camps will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday to Thursday, at a cost of £40.

Under 9s-11s: July 24th-27th July; Under 13s-15s: July 31st-August 3rd; Girls’ week: August 14th-17th.

The camps are designed to improve each player’s all-round game.

With experienced DBS-certified and ECB-insured coaches, new club facilities and video analysis, each individual will be given the chance to improve on their own skills and techniques as well as having lots of fun!

To book a place, please contact Liam Bedford on 07828 522936 or bedfordliam@googlemail.com