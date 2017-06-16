Burnley skipper wants to get to Old Trafford

Dan Pickup is eager to guide Burnley to the LCB Knockout Cup finale at Old Trafford.

Last season’s semi-finalists, who also reached the quarter-final stages in 2015, progressed to the round of 16 with a seven wicket win against Chorley at Windsor Park.

The 15-time Lancashire League champions are in phenomenal form at present and will be looking to continue that ahead of their tie with Horwich RMI at Turf Moor on Sunday, July 2nd.

With a huge incentive to do well in the competition, the skipper said: “We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves. It’s a new challenge, something different for us, and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a competition that we really want to do well in.

“We reached the semi-finals of the competition last year and made it to the quarter-finals the year before. We’re desperate to give it a good go and hopefully make the final this time.

“It’s at Old Trafford this year as well which is an incentive in itself. Every amateur cricketer wants the opportunity to play there.”

Burnley entertain Colne in the Pride of Pendle Group in the Twenty20 this evening and then travel to the Worswick Memorial Ground to face basement side Rawtenstall in the league.

“We just want to keep trying to win games so we can put the pressure on,” said Pickup.

“We’ve played some good sides recently, we’ve had some tough tests, so the challenge now is to keep that momentum building.

“We’ve got to take it game by game and keep going.”

Elsewhere, in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Padiham will be desperate for a win against lowly Ribblesdale Wanderers in Group One of the Twenty20 competition.

Padiham sit fourth in a group of seven having so far lost to Barnoldswick and Earby while winning their only game against Read at the Arbories.

Phil Haggerty’s men will then host Feniscowles in the league tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Read host Whalley tonight in the same group of the Twenty20 competition.

Read have seen off the challenge of Earby and Ribblesdale Wanderers so far, pushing them up to third in the hierarchy.

Andrew Rushton’s side then entertain Salesbury at Whalley Road tomorrow.