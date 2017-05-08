Burnley’s Worsley Cup record finally comes to an end

The Worsley Cup won’t be returning to Turf Moor for a fifth year in succession after Burnley’s record-breaking dominance in the competition was broken by Accrington.

The hosts culminated the innings on 155-7 at Thorneyholme Road with Jake Clarke’s unbeaten knock of 53 proving to be precious.

Accrington took their time to get going as their first three wickets went with just 21 runs on the board.

But Clarke partnered Kieren Grimshaw (19), Graeme Sneddon (19), Asef Mahmood (23) and Ross Brown before batting through to the end with Sam Bancroft.

Cole Hayman was the pick of Burnley’s bowlers, securing figures of 3-23 from a nine over spell.

Burnley professional Chris Holt emulated Clarke’s numbers with the bat but he only had Jhangir Liaqat (30 not out) for support.

Wickets tumbled far too frequently for the visitors and they were extinguished for 129 runs which brought an end to their reign.

Meanwhile, Liam Bedford hit his maiden Lancashire League century against his former club Enfield at Dill Hall Lane, making 110 of Burnley’s 244 all out, as his side claimed their first win of the season.

Bedford hit 15 fours and a six from the 137 balls that he faced. The opener put on 61 with his professional Holt (39) for the first wicket, 44 for the second wicket with Matt Roberts (13), 69 for the third with skipper Dan Pickup (32) and 52 for the fifth wicket with Chris Burton (20).

Simon O’Loughlin took 5-49 and Fergus Bailey 3-57 for Enfield but Liaqat took 3-34, Holt 3-44 and Cole Hayman 2-45 to restrict the hosts to 204-8.