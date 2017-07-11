Burnley’s winning run ended

Burnley’s eight-game winning streak in the Lancashire League came to an end at the weekend as they suffered a two-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Ramsbottom.

Dan Pickup’s side remain third in the Lancashire League hierarchy but conceded ground on leaders Darwen and Clitheroe having also played a game more.

A 155-run stand for the second wicket between opening batsman Liam Bedford and David Brown gave the home side the foundations to build towards a ninth successive victory at Turf Moor as they finished on 222-6.

Brown hit 10 fours and a six when top scoring with 81 for the hosts with Bedford adding eight fours and a six in a knock of 65. Meanwhile, Joey Marshall made 40 from 33 balls with six fours.

The visitors were seemingly down and out when Burnley had them four wickets down for 69 runs in the reply, with professional Grant Thomson (31) contributing just under half of that score.

However, a father and son partnership reignited Ramsbottom’s innings. With Jon and JJ Fielding paired they found 107 runs between them.

Fielding senior dominated the stand when making 61 from 81 balls with five fours before falling to Chris Holt.

Dale Gabriel (11) helped JJ take the score to 211 as Ramsbottom closed in on victory but Cole Hayman provided another twist when taking three wickets in four balls.

But Jake Neary partnered JJ to help seal a dramatic victory with the latter culminating the innings on a brilliant unbeaten 55.