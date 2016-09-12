Burnley miss out on the final day

Defending champions Burnley had to settle for runners-up and the Holland Cup after a dramatic final day of the Lancashire League season.

Bharat Tripathi’s side did their job, winning by nine wickets at Todmorden, but they were hoping for a favour from near neighbours Nelson against Ramsbottom.

However, although Nelson made a fist of defending a total of 78, Ramsbottom got home with one wicket and one ball to spare to wrest the title away from Turf Moor.

Burnley finished just five points adrift of the champions, having not lost a league game since May, although they ended with three defeats, to Ramsbottom’s one.

Burnley won the toss and inserted the hosts, who were dismissed for 121, as professional Chris Holt took 3-17, Jhangir Liaqat 3-23 and skipper Tripathi 2-26, taking him over 50 wickets for the campaign.

Simon Newbitt (19) and Ben Sutcliffe (17) put on 41 for the first wicket, but that would be the biggest partnership of the innings. Sub professional Qaiser Abbas top-scored with 21, and captain Andrew Sutcliffe added 19.

In reply, Burnley cruised to victory inside 21 overs with one man down.

Holt finished unbeaten on 73, with 11 fours and three sixes, and Jon Clare also hit 34 not out, including a six to win off Abbas.

Vishal Tripathi was out for 11 at 15, caught off Matt Collins.

Eyes then turned to Seedhill, where Nelson tried in vain to deny Ramsbottom.

However, defeat for Nelson opened the door for Lowerhouse to clinch third place, with an eight-wicket win against Rawtenstall at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

Rawtenstall won the toss and decided to have a bat, but were dismissed for 169, as sub professional Jalat Khan took 5-44 and Paddy Martin 3-43.

Joe McCluskie top-scored with 41, while Dean Barlow made 19, Matt Kershaw 16 and overseas amateur Nick Maiolo 15.

Nick Payne (14 not out) and skipper Keith Roscoe (15) shared 32 for the last wicket.

In reply, Lowerhouse got home in the 29th over with two wickets down.

Ben Heap hit 79 off 67 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, sharing 123 with Joe Halstead (31) for the first wicket.

Khan added an unbeaten 36, in an unbroken stand of 47 with Martin (10 not out).