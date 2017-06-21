Burnley march on by adding two more wins

A couple more victories for Burnley ensured Dan Pickup’s men remained on course for Twenty20 qualification and a Lancashire League title chase.

Burnley beat Colne by seven wickets at Turf Moor in the Pride of Pendle Group as the home side’s triple threat dismissed their opposition for 106.

The three-pronged bowling attack of Chris Holt (3-12), Bharat Tripathi (3-21) and Cole Hayman (2-13) did the damage before the batsmen took over.

Holt went on to hit an unbeaten knock of 59, including six fours and four sixes, to see Burnley home in the 13th over. Liam Bedford also made 24.

They then inflicted Rawtenstall’s eighth defeat of the season with a five-wicket win at the Worswick Memorial Ground.

Rizwan Shafiq top-scored with 32 in Rawtenstall’s 92 all out. Paul Collis also made 21 with Tripathi taking 4-35 and professional Holt 3-24 for Burnley.

Joey Marshall made 52, including five fours and a six and skipper Pickup made 18 to help Burnley to victory in the 34th over.

“It was a good weekend,” said Pickup. “The good weather meant that there were more people on watching and it made for a better atmosphere.

“We played well against Rawtenstall and just did what we had to do on a difficult pitch over there.

“We bowled well and kept them down to 90 and knocked the runs off pretty comfortably in the end. It was a pretty solid performance.

“We’ve beaten a couple of the bigger sides in recent weeks with wins over Lowerhouse and Darwen so we didn’t want to slip up against a team down at the bottom.

“There was a little bit of pressure on us but we managed to get over the line.”

Pickup added: “It was a good win against Colne in the Twenty20 as well. We’ve got back-to-back wins in that competition now.

“We’ve got two games left in our group and I think one more win should see us through. We’re going pretty well in that so it’s all looking good at the moment.”