Burnley make no mistake in trophy bid

Burnley made no mistake in one of the club’s most defining weekends of the season so far.

With progression in both the Twenty20 and LCB Knockout Cup on the line, and an unbeaten Lancashire League run to preserve, Dan Pickup’s side stood up to the challenge in each competition.

Firstly, Burnley won the Pride Of Pendle Group decider at Turf Moor when beating Enfield by three wickets to set up a quarter-final tie with Clitheroe at Chatburn Road on Friday.

Former skipper Bharat Tripathi took 3-11 and Tom Lawson added 2-40 as the visitors were restricted to 129-8.

Enfield professional Ravi Teja hit his fourth half century in this season’s competition, making 59 from 54 balls with six fours and a six.

Chris Burton hit an unbeaten 35 in the reply and he was well supported by David Brown (31) and Dan Pickup and Joey Marshall who both made 20.

Second place Burnley then kept the pressure on league leaders Darwen, securing their eighth win in succession with a four-wicket triumph over Rishton.

Tripathi (4-36) and paid man Chris Holt (4-25) took four wickets apiece to dismiss the home side for 118 at Blackburn Road.

Liam Bedford (43) and Holt (35) put on 70 in reply and then David Brown hit 20 before Kelly Mall’s hat-trick delayed the inevitable. However, Matt Roberts steered Burnley home with an unbeaten 11.

Finally, Burnley will host Lytham in the quarter-final of the LCB knockout Cup on July 23rd after bypassing Horwich RMI on home soil.

Qasim Shah’s knock of 84 was the highlight of the tie as Burnley finished on 197-7. Four wickets for Jhangir Liaqat set the tone in the home side’s defence while Holt and Tom Lawson added two wickets apiece.