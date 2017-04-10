Burnley lose curtain raiser

Burnley were beaten by 61 runs at home to Fosters Lancashire League champions Ramsbottom in the Colne Trophy on Sunday.

The annual curtain-raiser to the league season pitted the Worsley Cup winners, who also claimed the Holland Cup as league runners-up, against the champions at a sun-soaked MyProtein Turf Moor.

Ramsbottom skipper Tom Parton won the toss and decided to bat, and it looked the wrong decision as he was bowled by Jhangir Liaqat without a run being scored.

Fellow opener Fraser Kay suffered the same fate for a single, and Burnley had the championsin trouble at 58-5as Cole Hayman claimed two wickets, to add to a run out.

But stand in professional Usman Tariq (102) and Jon Fielding (27) put on 75 for the sixth wicket.

Tariq’s century helped the visitors close on 210-8, with Tom Booth finishing unbeaten on 24, putting on 47 for the ninth wicket.

Liaqat finished with 2-40 and Hayman 2-39.

In reply, Burnley openers Liam Bedford (15) and professional Chris Holt (32) put on 41 for the first wicket.

However, veteran Fielding was introduced to the attack tand snared three quick wickets.

He sent back both openers as well as Matt Roberts without scoring.

Burdaky (2-31) and Josh Dentith (2-33) backed Fielding up, as he finished with 4-19.

New captain Dan Pickup (23) and Michael Kelly (29) put on 45 for the sixth wicket, but when Tariq saw off Liaqat for 7, Burnley were all out for 149.

The season opens on Sunday, with Burnley at home to Bacup, while Lowerhouse are at Rishton, with wickets pitched at 1 p.m.