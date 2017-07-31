Burnley in touch with leaders at halfway mark

Burnley were without a fixture at the weekend, as they ended Phase One of the Foster’s Lancashire League season in fourth place in the table.

Dan Pickup’s men go into the second half of the campaign just 13 points adrift of leaders Darwen, however, as they look to reclaim the title they won two years ago.

The fixtures for the opening round of Phase Two games were to be announced at the time of going to press, but Burnley will host Lytham on Sunday in their re-arranged LCB Knockout quarter-final tie.