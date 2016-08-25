Vokes vows to kick on for Clarets

Clarets striker Sam Vokes has vowed to kick on after netting his first ever Premier League goal in the 2-0 win over Liverpool at Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old, who was called up to Chris Coleman’s Wales squad for next month’s World Cup qualifier with Moldova, was on the scoresheet after just two minutes against the Reds when rifling a shot past Simon Mignolet from the edge of the box.

“It’s massive,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of cracks at it but I haven’t managed to get that first goal, so to get that ticked off was one of my main goals of the season and now I can try to kick on.

“I don’t normally hang around outside the box, so it was nice to get a shot off, but it was a great moment and one I’ll look back on with fond memories I’m sure.”

Vokes missed the majority of the club’s last campaign in the top flight, making five starts and 10 substitute appearances when returning from a serious knee injury.

One of those outings from the bench came against tomorrow’s opponents Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Ben Mee cancelled out Branislav Ivanovic’s opener just two minutes after the striker’s introduction.

Now the Welshman is hoping to have another impact in the country’s capital, alongside strike partner Andre Gray.

“It’s a tough place to go, we know that,” Vokes said. “We’re not going to get carried away after a result like today because Stamford Bridge is a tough place to go.

“But it’s one to look forward to and one we need to be wary of as well.”

He added: “As strikers you want to be on the scoresheet as much as you can.

“But to get that one ticked off, for us both to do it, was great.

“Andre’s goal was a typical goal for him. He caused havoc for the defence and managed to slot it home with a great finish.

“It’s always nice to score early in the season to get that off your back.”

The Clarets opened the 2014/15 season without a win in 10 in England’s top tier, setting them back significantly in their fight for survival.

However, Vokes was over-joyed to see Sean Dyche’s side get off the mark at only the second attempt this time around.

“Getting the three points was massive as well because it took us a while the last time we were in the Premier League to get that win, so to do it today was nice.

“It was a special moment. It’s nice to do it at home against a strong side.”