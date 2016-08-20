Planning makes perfect for Dyche as Clarets stun Liverpool

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Clarets boss Sean Dyche's tactical planning came to fruition against Liverpool.

Dyche felt the best way to counter the Reds' possession would be to play on the counter, and press from keeper Simon Mignolet, and that is precisely how Burnley's two goals came about.

Burnley players help Andre Gray celebrate his goal

Andre Gray won the ball from Adam Lallana and played in strike partner Sam Vokes for a thumping early opener, before netting the second himself after debutant Steven Defour broke from inside his own half after Daniel Sturridge came away possession.

Dyche said: "We felt they'd come and keep the ball because they pack the midfield, and at times even the striker drops in there, so we knew the midfield would have to work hard and produce a good performance with the two banks of four.

"We felt we could counter and press from the keeper, and both goals came from the keeper and a counter.

"We spoke to the players about the realities of the division - they're a fine side, make no mistake, they have players who keep the ball, their pressing...

"To come off their result last week and come here and us win 2-0 is certainly a coupon buster, but I think the organisation and belief of the players was fantastic and I'm pleased with them."

For Vokes and Gray is was a first Premier League goal for the pair, and Dyche smiled: "The first goal was excellent, good link up play between the two strikers - everyone know I prefer to play with two strikers - and it was a good press. Andre worked fantastically well on the return pass, to get turned and slide it to Vokesy, but it's a hell of a finish, marvellous to get turned so quickly and hit it.

"We know the feet the big man has got and we're really pleased with that - and to get both strikers on the scoresheet is just marvellous.

"Andre as a newcomer, the quicker you can get a goal, the better.

"Some of the performances were outstanding, Dean Marney was outstanding, the back four in general, the shape and diligence to work as a team, and work to get something from the game.

"Aiden O'Neill walking on a Premier League football pitch at 18, that's a marvellous thing, so I'm really proud of that.

"There's life here, but it takes time. He's been developing nicely and he's someone we really like.

"We had to be careful with Steven, he had a bit of a knock, and that's probably as high tempo a game he'll have played for a while.

"He'll get used to that with the way we train and work.

"I said to Steven at half-time 'welcome to the Premier League'. I think that was a slightly quicker tempo than what he's used to, but we know he'll mature with us and get used to the league, and a nice bit of calmness with the slide pass to set Andre off. Terrific from Andre to cut inside, his second touch is marvellous to set him up for the finish, and a lively wide foot to finish."

Liverpool had 80.6% possession - the most of a defeated side since such records started, but Dyche noted: "Like I say, possession has to lead to something, and I don't think they opened us up too many times.

"Possession doesn't win you a game, it was a myth that came out about five years ago.

"Leicester proved that wasn't the case last year. We don't expect every game to keep possession as much as some of the other teams - at times Liverpool had six in midfield. If I did that, we'd probably keep the ball a long time, but we want to penetrate, be productive in front of goal, and we showed enough to create really good chances and take them.

"We contained them and kept them to long shots really, and I was pleased with the organisation.

"As coaches, you want to plan tactically how games work out, and it doesn't always pan out, but it worked very well.

"Not many teams will get the ball as often as Liverpool, because they have so many bodies in midfield, at times Firmino goes in there as well, so it takes concentration and focus from players to see through that and realise they're not hurting us too much.

"To have the diligence to do that, have breakaways...home advantage is different this season, some really powerful teams. They're an excellent side and I'd be really surprised if they're not right up there among the front runners.

