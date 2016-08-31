Jutkiewicz and Ulvestad heading out on loan

Clarets pair Lukas Jutkiewicz and Fredrik Ulvestad are heading out on loan.
Striker Jutkiewicz is set to undergo a medical before a season-long loan at Birmingham City, while midfielder Ulvestad is expected to join Charlton Athletic, with the length of his loan to be confirmed.
There could also be more outgoings in terms of loans, with Tom Anderson potentially returning to Chesterfield, although Oxford United are also interested in the young centre back, and Cameron Dummigan could be set for another League 1 loan after a successful spell with Oldham Athletic last season.
* Like our new Burnley FC dedicated Facebook page for all the latest news and happenings from Turf Moor *
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.