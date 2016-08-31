Gray granted extension to appeal FA charge

The Football Association have granted an extension to Andre Gray’s response to a charge relating to historical posts made on social media.

The player now has until September 5, 2016 to answer the charge of comments deemed to be abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or bringing the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3(1). It is further alleged that these breaches included reference to an “aggravating factor”, namely, sexual orientation and/or gender and/or colour and/or race contrary to FA Rule E3(2).

The player originally had until 6pm on Wednesday, 31 August 2016 to respond to the charge following the posts, made between 9 January 2012 and 11 March 2012.