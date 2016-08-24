Dyche happy with performance, but aggrieved at refereeing after cup exit at Stanley

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt Burnley created enough chances to have avoided an EFL Cup exit at Accrington Stanley.

Burnley were turfed out by a goal in the final minute of extra time from Matty Pearson in the first competitive meeting between the neighbouring clubs.

Dyche made 10 changes from the side that beat Liverpool on Saturday, and Dyche said: "I was really pleased with the performance in general, we created enough chances to win the game.

"In cup games, you always get a team who find a chance, and they found probably two, Popey made a good save, and they scored from a scramble at the end.

"That sometimes happens.

"We had enough chances to finish the game.

"The main thing I'm pleased with is I haven't got a young player with a broken leg.

"It was an absolutely ridiculous challenge, a red card immediately. (Shay McCartan on Aiden O'Neill). It's impossible...and one on Tarky two minutes later.

"I saw a two-footed tackle in the second half, (Paddy Lacey on Tendayi Darikwa) let go.

"I don't know where that lives in the modern game, I keep going on courses and getting told that's not allowed.

"I was amazed by the refereeing, but that's part and parcel of the game.

"That's the only thing I'm aggrieved with though, congratulations to Accrington, they rode their luck, which you have to do against teams like us, and managed to nick a goal."