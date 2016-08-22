Clarets striker Hennings returns to Germany

Rouwen Clarets striker Rouwen Hennings has joined Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German forward made 27 appearances for the Clarets in the 2015/16, including two goals against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Hennings boasts an impressive record in Bundesliga 2 after netting 18 times in 29 games to finish as top scorer for former club Karlsruhe in the 2014/15 campaign, before sealing a switch to Turf Moor.

