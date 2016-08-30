Bamford signs for Clarets on season-long loan

Burnley have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old signs at Turf Moor following a temporary spell with Norwich City last season, where he made seven appearances.

Prior to that, he also spent a brief period on loan at Crystal Palace where he made six Premier League appearances for the Eagles.

In the 2014/15 campaign, Bamford scored 17 times in 38 Sky Bet Championship games and went on to be named the divisional Player of the Year.

That season included a notable strike against Manchester City for the highly-rated forward as Boro won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup.

Born in Nottingham, the former Forest academy man has represented England up to U21 level and narrowly missed out on Gareth Southgate’s 2015 European Championship squad through injury.

