Bamford deal close

Sean Dyche has confirmed a deal for Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is close.

Burnley are set to take the 22-year-old on loan, to add to their striking options ahead of deadline day on Wednesday.

Bamford has yet to make an appearance for the Blues, but was Championship player of the year on loan with Middlesbrough in 2014/15.

Dyche said, asked whether he was taking the player: "It's looking that way, it's not quite done but it's looking that way."

As regards further incomings, he mused: "I keep hearing all these stories, it would be nice if one of them comes true, I'd take one at the minute, it would be helpful if it was three or four."