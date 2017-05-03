Burnley beaten again

Burnley skipper Dan Pickup identified the threat of record-breaking batsman Kelly Smuts before their clash with Todmorden at Turf Moor.

But there was nothing the home side could do to negate the South African’s prowess as the visiting professional, who hit a Lancashire League best of 211 runs against Enfield last week, struck an unbeaten knock of 130 to secure a six-wicket win for his side.

The 27-year-old’s individual brilliance condemned the 2015 champions to a second successive defeat in the division.

Burnley posted a more-than-respectable 217-7 total with Matt Roberts, in at number three, top-scoring with 59.

Opening batsman Liam Bedford contributed with 40 while captain Pickup (28), Michael Kelly (10), Chris Burton (25 not out) and Steve Brunt (20) all playing supporting roles.

However, Smuts proved formidable having faced 114 balls. He fired 13 fours and three sixes to make his mark, helping the away side over the line alongside Kristian Garland who made 47.

Burnley paid man Chris Holt did make a dent with the ball in taking 3-60 from 15 overs but it wasn’t enough.