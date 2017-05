Brady Barends top-scored for Padiham to help them get off to winning ways in Group Four of the Ramsbottom Cup.

His knock of 72, which included 12 fours, saw the hosts to a five-wicket win over Feniscowles at the Arbories.

The visitors ended the innings on 200-5 but Barends inspired alongside Nathan Whitehead (36) and Callum Clarke (48).