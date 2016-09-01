Anderson set to return to Turf Moor!

“Burnley Express” James Anderson is to return to Turf Moor for a special President’s match this month.

From Friday the 16th to Sunday, September 18th, Burnley Cricket Club are hosting a Three-Day Real Ale Festival, which also includes a star-studded game, with England great Anderson playing, alongside a host of former international cricketers.

The weekend’s main festivities are on Saturday, the inaugural President’s Day, where Burnley will play a 35-over game against Michael Brown’s President’s XI.

Players will be selected from Anderson, and the likes of Graeme “Foxy” Fowler and Graham Lloyd (both Lancashire and England), James Foster (Essex and England), Jim Allenby (Somerset), David Brown (Glamorgan), Mark Harvey and Oliver Newby (Lancashire), Jonathan Clare (Derbyshire title winner) and other big names from around the Lancashire League.

Popular former Burnley professional John Harvey is also scheduled to play.

The game begins at 1-30 p.m. on Saturday 17th September.

For non-ale drinkers, there will be a prosecco and gin bar, as well as all usual refreshments, including a barbecue and home-made food.

Entry is free and all are welcome to what is sure to be a special weekend.

The three-day spectacle will begin at noon on Friday 16th, and close on Sunday evening.

The festival will feature a wide collection of ales from popular brewers including Worsthorne, Reedley Hallows, Elland, Marstons and more.

There will be food available on all three days, including a barbecue on Saturday.