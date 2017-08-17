A cup experience worth fighting for

Burnley and Lowerhouse players are eyeing a potential career highlight, as they do battle for the right to run out at Emirates Old Trafford in the LCB Knockout Cup Final.

The sides face off at MyProtein Turf Moor on Sunday, having both come through bowlouts to win their last eight ties.

And Burnley chairman Michael Brown anticipates a memorable derby encounter: “It’s going to be pretty big.

“We had the Worsley Cup semi-final in 2013, but the prize on Sunday would be to play at the county ground, Old Trafford – it would be a career highlight for many of the lads.

“Last year the final was at Middleton, but this year it is where it should be held.

“It will be a superb experience and one worth fighting for. It would just be nice to have a rain-free weekend and play some proper cricket!”

Burnley have some experience of playing at Old Trafford, with Brown’s brother David formerly with Gloucester and Glamorgan: “David has played there a few times, I’d guess Bharat (Tripathi) has, Tom Lawson and Cole (Hayman) will have practiced there, but it is a big prize.

“It’s good for the town to have one side guaranteed to play there, and more importantly have the chance of winning the cup, and there’s a good chance a Lancashire League club will win it, with three of the four sides remaining. It still feels like one of those competitions that becomes more serious as you progress, as we’ve only been playing in it for two or three years, but it would be nice to win it.”

Brown added: “Perhaps both sides are more all-round teams these days, they perhaps don’t have as many key individuals, and in that regard, everyone has to pull their weight.

“I don’t necessarily see it as one of those games where one player takes it away from the other team, bar the professionals. So it should be a tight game, and an interesting one.”