Youngsters had a high old time on activity holiday adventure

Zip wiring, survival training, raft building, archery and climbing walls were the new things that children from a Burnley primary school got the chance to try on an activity holiday.

Years five and six students from Holy Trinity Primary visited Boreatton Park in Shrewsbury where they spent three days taking part in activities designed to develop team building, confidence, social and interpersonal skillls, positive attitudes, achievement and motivation.

Staff enjoyed the experience as much as the pupils, especially the giant swing, and many of the youngsters tried activities and pursuits they were not sure about at first but ended up loving them.