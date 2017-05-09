Young singers and dancers hit the right note

An all singing, all dancing show was staged by energetic youngsters from a Burnley primary school.

The Near Neighbours project was a joint initiative between Cherry Fold Primary School and Stoops and Hargher Clough Community Centre.

Funded by a bid from the Church of England, the children named the project Creative Community Coming Together and it involved families from different ethnic backgrounds to present their own singing, dancing and music production.

After polishing their act, the youngsters performed before an audience of parents, children, governors and Burnley MP Julie Cooper.

The children also wore t-shirts sponsored by Unite and Unison for the show.