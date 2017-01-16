Young Citizen’s latest charity effort a cut above

A caring schoolboy had a close shave when he lost his locks for charity.

Year 8 Unity College student Adam Broxton shaved his hair off and raised £375 in aid of Pendleside Hospice in memory of his grandma Shirley Broxton.

Adam’s efforts were recognised last year when he received the Young Citizen of the Year award from the High Sherriff of Lancashire.

Adam, an aspiring police dog handler, said: “I lost my grandma to cancer. She was such a special lady to me and the hospice helped so much along the way.

“When my grandma was ill I moved in with her with my mum and dad for a few months to help care for her as she wanted to be at home, but the hospice supported us through this.

“I wanted to raise money, not only for my grandma, but also in memory of my Uncle Brian who also died last year.”

Sammi Graham, fund-raiser at Pendleside Hospice said: “Adam is an inspirational young man who has passion for everything he does, from being in the Police Cadets to all his sports and charitable work.

“Thank you very much to Adam, his mum Kim and everyone who has supported him in his fund-raising efforts.”