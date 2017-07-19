Young Burnley artists claim joint prize judged by Turner Prize-nominee

Two supremely talented Burnley pupils have scooped a joint prize in a prestigious “text painting” competition launched by Turner Prize-nominated artist, Mark Titchner.

Teigan Bateman (11) and Chloe Waddington (14) claimed the joint top prize in the competition, masterminded by Networked Narrative, an exciting arts partnership formed between Lancashire County Council (LCC), Burnley Library, and FACT (Foundation for Arts and Creative Technology).

Chloe Waddington(14) with her entry.

Challenged young people across Burnley to respond to the question, 'What is it that you want more than anything else?' the winning entries are now proudly displayed at Burnley Library alongside the works of the internationally-renowned Titchner, who judged the competition along with Julie Bell, Head of Libraries, Museums, Culture, and Registrars for LCC; Chris Daggett, editor of the Burnley Express; and a young participant from Wigan called Sophie Wareing.

Teigan, who attends Springfield Community Primary School, won over judges with her poignant painting which featured the words, “I want to see my cousin again.” Explaining the meaning behind the artwork, Teigan said: 'My cousin only got six months on this earth and I would have liked to have spent more time with her.'

Burnley Unity College student, Chloe - selected for her artwork 'I want a future,' - was also a stand-out winner according to judges, who were struck by the strength of its simplicity. Talking about her painting, Chloe said: “I was thinking about how I want to be able to do something with my life, and how I still want to push myself to strive for the best, even with brexit happening."

The competition was about opening the question to a wider audience and expanding the project, offering young people the chance to have a say over the art displayed in pubic spaces across their home towns.