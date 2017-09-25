Xercise4Less opens its doors for National Fitness Day

A Burnley gym is offering free passes to everyone on Wednesday, September 27th in celebration of National Fitness Day.

With many leisure centres and gyms across the country getting involved on the day by running various activities to help get the nation more active, Xercise4Less Burnley will be giving non-members the chance to use its facilities for free.

The free day passes are available to anyone over the age of 18 who wants to improve their health and experience the gym’s facilities on National Fitness Day, the largest physical activity celebration in the country featuring 20,000 free events taking place across the UK.

“National Fitness Day is a fantastic initiative and it’s great that Xercise4Less Burnley will be involved in the day," said Simon Tutt, CEO at Xercise4Less. "We want to offer everyone the opportunity to try our gym and hopefully it will lead to some members of the public becoming healthier and more active all year round.”

People can claim their free day pass by visiting the Xercise4Less website and entering their details at xercise4less.co.uk/national-fitness-day, with the complimentary gym pass to be shown to a member of reception upon arrival at the club.